Mindanao farmers urged to plant coffee

Mindanao farmers are urged to plant more coffee because the climate in the region is suitable for coffee production, which has been on the downtrend.

Pacita Juan, chair of the Philippine Coffee Board, Inc. (PCBI), said the robusta coffee variety can be planted at the foothills of Mt. Apo, Mt. Matutum and Mt. Kitanglad.

Arabica, which are suited for planting in high altitude places, can be planted at the top of these mountains.

Both robusta and Arabica can be planted anytime of the year.

“This is why the PCBI has been advocating that people from Mindanao should plant more coffee in the region,” said Juan.

According to Juan, the long dry spell that continued to hit Cavite and Benguet is likely to pull down the country’s coffee output this year.

The Philippines would be lucky if it would be able to produce the same amount last year which is at the range of 25,000 metric tons.

Juan said PCBI also advocates production of premium Grade A specialty coffee which command a higher price.

A multinational currently buys coffee at R80 to R80 per kilogram while graded coffee can command twice that.

There used to be 40,000 hectares of land planted to coffee. In recent years, the area planted to coffee Cavite has dwindled from 14,000 ha. to 7,000 or could just be 5,000 ha.

Philippine demand for coffee stands at 120,000 metric tons annually.

The robusta variety is produced in Tagaytay while Arabica is produced in Benguet. Batangas produces Liberica or barako.