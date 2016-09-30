Miriam – a rare politician who achieved rock status

Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago is one rare Filipino politician who achieved rock star status in the Philippines, especially among students and universities where her popularity was phenomenal.



(Manila Bulletin) Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago(Manila Bulletin)

Though her public appearances during the May, 2016, elections were not as manyas those of her presidential rivals, Miriam never failed to attract crowds wherever she went, especially in universities, and other schools and in malls.

Her “Stupid is Forever” and its sequel “Stupid is Forevermore” – both best-selling collection of her famous jokes, quotes, and anecdotes – highlighted her sharp wit and sometimes dark humor.

“One should never underestimate the power of humor, especially among Filipinos, and most especially in politics,” she once said, “When the debates turn ugly or the legalese is too hifalutin, humor is a way for us all to see eye to eye.”

She was also popular in social media; her Facebook supporters have reached 3,708,093 million while her Twitter account has 2.9 million followers.

The many laws that she authored included the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act of 2012. She fought for the RH law, defying the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

“I am not afraid because I learned in theology school when I took my master’s degree then that under the teachings of Vatican II, I have a conscience. And the basis of my religion is freedom of conscience,” she said in an interview during the RH debates in the 16th Congress.

Other laws Santiago had helped craft included the Sin Tax Law, the Climate Change Act of 2009, the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, the Magna Carta of Women, the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education Act, the Cybercrime Act of 2012, the Department of Information and Communication Technology Act, which established the new department, and the Archipelagic Baselines Act of 2009, which became one of the major basis for the country’s claims in the South China Sea.

Santiago held an exemplary record in all branches of government – judiciary, executive, and judiciary.

She served as Quezon City Regional Trial Court judge, then as commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration and Deportation (BI), where she became noted for battling graft and corruption.Her stint at the BI eventually gained her a Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service.

FREEDOM OF INFORMATION

Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media chair Sen. Grace Poe yesterday paid tribute to Senator Defensor who, she said, was one of the lawmakers who contributed greatly in the crafting of the Freedom of Information bill.

As she called for a moment of silence to pray, Poe recalled how Santiago cited the importance of transparency and accountability in government and thus gave her fullest support to the Freedom of Information bill.

“And I think that’s a valid point that we really took into consideration and so this bill is also dedicated to her and hopefully we pass it also in her memory,” Poe said.

The Senate was able to pass the bill during the last 16th Congress but the measure failed to hurdle in the House of Representatives.

The FOI bill primarily seeks to give the public greater and easy access to government documents and transactions to promote transparency and accountability of those in public office.

As a neophyte senator, Poe recalled how anxious she was at having to defend the FOI bill on the Senate floor with the senator.

“At that time and a new senator, I was already defending the Freedom of Information (FOI) bill. It was the first bill that I defended on the floor and I was quite scared to be interpellated then by Senator Santiago,” Santiago said.“I remember having sleepless nights preparing for that particular time when she would actually interpellate me,” she said.

When she finally got that opportunity, Poe said Santiago felt “very maternal” towards her. “And so instead of actually interpellating me, she lectured me on the importance of having a Freedom of Information Bill and I will never forget her for that,” Poe said.