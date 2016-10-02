Miriam cortege to Loyola Memorial Park to start at 2pm

The remains of former senator Miriam Defensor Santiago will be brought to Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City at around 2:00 pm today, October 2.

The funeral cortege will start after the final mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cubao, Quezon City.

DZMM Teleradyo reports that the procession will pass through New York St., turning left to E. Rodriguez Sr.-Aurora Boulevard, then turning left to Barangka and left to Loyola Memorial Park.