Miriam Defensor-Santiago, a “shining light” in PH politics – Malacañang

The Palace remembered the late Miriam Defensor-Santiago as a “shining light” in Philippine politics as they condole the passing of the former senator.

MB FILE – Miriam Defensor Santiago (MB FILE PHOTO/ JOHN JEROME GANZON)

The former legislator passed away at 71-years-old, Thursday morning.

“She [Miriam] was a shining light in Philippine political anals for her sharp legal mind, uncompromising stand, and acid humor,” said Presidential Spokesperon Ernesto Abella.

Malacañang also remembered Asia’s Iron Lady as someone who had a profound influence on millennials and the youth, and a person who constantly challenged preconceived social and political notions.

“Her passing also signals the passing of an era of politicians with wide ranging intelligence and the courage to express their true convictions,” Abella disclosed.

Read the Full Statement of Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella on the death of Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago below: