Miriam, Iron Lady of Asia, passes away

The name of the Iron Lady of Asia, well-respected legal luminary, and graft-buster was on the minds of the Filipino people yesterday as news of her passing quickly traveled, to bring to an end the illustrious career in public service and politics of former Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago.

After nearly three years of battling lung cancer, Senator Miriam was reported to have passed away at the age of 71 at 8:52 a.m. yesterday at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Global City, Taguig. She had battled stage 4 lung cancer.

Minutes after the report, the Senate hearing on the Freedom of Information (FOI) bill headed by Senator Grace Poe, paused to say a prayer for the feisty senator from Iloilo.

“May we pray for Sen. Santiago. She passed away a few minutes ago,” Poe said. She, meanwhile, expressed hope that the measure be passed into a law in memory of the late senator, noting that Santiago had stressed that the Presidential Communications privilege should not be abused by the seating President.

In Hanoi, Vietnam, President Duterte expressed deep sadness on the news. “We express our deepest sorrow over the passing of Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago,” the President said in a statement while on a visit to Vietnam.

Duterte, who had a friendly rivalry with the senator in the last presidential campaign, paid tribute to Santiago for being an exemplary public servant, graft buster, and a constitutionalist.

“Senator Santiago has left a sterling career in public office. She is best remembered as a graftbuster ‘eating death threats for breakfast” earning her the Iron Lady of Asia. A constitutionalist, she has always been an advocate for the rule of law,” said the President.

“Rest in peace, Madam Senator. May your legacy continue to guide this nation for many years to come,” he added.

In the recent presidential campaign, Duterte heaped praises on the senator for being the only qualified candidate in the race to Malacañang. He hardly attacked Santiago in the presidential debates in deference to her wisdom and experience in public service.

The remains of Sen. Santiago will be transferred to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cubao, Quezon City, her husband Narciso Santiago said.

In Manila, Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo extended her sympathies to the family of Sen. Santiago who she thanked for her long career in public service.

“May her life serve as inspiration and example to women, the youth, and all our fellow Filipinos,” she said in a statement.

LIFE OF PUBLIC SERVICE

Senator Santiago worked in all three branches of government – judicial, executive, and legislative. In the judicial branch, she served as presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court in Quezon City. In the executive branch, she served as immigration commissioner and as agrarian reform secretary. In the legislative branch, she served as senator for three terms.

As senator, she filed the highest number of bills, and authored some of the most important laws.

Aside from being known for public service, she was the first Filipino – and the first Asian from a developing country – to be elected as judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Santiago’s Senate term ended on July 1, 2016 and she retired into private life.

As chairwoman of the Senate Constitutional Amendments Committee, Santiago had ruled that the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law as unconstitutional.

During her stint in the 24-member Senate, Santiago had taken positions on domestic policy, constitutional amendment, anti-political dynasty, West Philippine Sea dispute, North Borneo Dispute, divorce, abortion and contraception, capital punishment, environment, Internet, transportation, freedom of information, religion and gay rights.

She was honored with a Magsaysay Award for Government Service and as one of “The 100 Most Powerful Women in the World” by The Australian magazine.

The late senator, known for her jokes, was also a book author and guest speaker in universities, making her very popular among students.

She ran for president thrice in 1992, losing to former President Fidel V. Ramos; in 1998 with former President Joseph Estrada; and this year against President Duterte, Sen. Poe, Sen. Mar Roxas and former Vice President Jejomar Binay.

‘INSPIRED MY ADMIRATION’

Former President and now Manila Mayor Estrada said that among the ladies who became senators in the country, it was Santiago who “most inspired my admiration.”

“On the Senate floor, she was without equal: her opinions, insights, speeches and interpellations spoke volumes of her brilliance and knowledge of the Constitution,” Estrada said. “She was an outstanding lawmaker, whose work helped make the Philippine Senate one of the most trusted institutions in our country.”

Yesterday “marked one of the saddest days in the history of the country,” was how Senate President Pro Tempore Franklin M. Drilon, a former Senate President, expressed his grief over the passing of an “intellectual giant.”

“There is no senator, past or present, who can match Senator Santiago’s uncommon brilliance and fiery dedication to her principles and beliefs. She was an intellectual giant and a legal luminary whose wit and words benefited this nation and its people so many times over. She’s a loss to the country. She will remain an inspiration to all of us,’’ he stressed.

Another colleague, former Senate President Aquilino Q. Pimentel Jr., said she was “an intellectual who fiercely defended her independence to express herself fully on issues of national importance not only on the floor of the Senate, but anywhere and whenever necessary.”

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III said: “While she did not always win her political battles, she always stood on the side of what was moral, what was legal, what was constitutional, and ultimately what was good for the Filipino people. She was the best president our nation never had,” he said.

Former Senate President Manny Villar said: “I grieve the loss of a beloved friend.”

“Miriam leaves behind a legacy and a body of work that would be hard to beat. She personified legislative vigor and sharpness. She epitomized the Senate’s self-designated role as the last line of defense versus threats to democracy and mediocrity.

“I can vouch for her honesty. I know her as a loving and caring person. She was always bigger than life. We will miss her. There will be no other like her,” he said.

Former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile said he would offer a silent prayer for her. “She was a very articulate person and very perceptive.”

“She leaves the world less wise, less bright, and sadder,” said former Sen. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. who ran as Sen. Santiago’s vice president in the May, 2016 elections. “Words cannot begin to express the deep sadness that not only I and my family but the entire country feel at the devastatingly and ever-present humor and good sense that flickered out.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this sad, sad time. We take solace knowing that now there will be fewer tears in heaven,” he added.

Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson said Sen. Santiago will always be remembered as a passionate, as articulate, a renowned constitutionalist… talagang certified. And even when she left after the 16th Congress, she was already being missed. Ngayon pa, we all know that di na siya babalik.”

Lacson said he and Santiago were “the best of friends when we were in the Senate in the 15th and 16th Congress and even before that. “I join the Senate and the whole nation in mourning the passing of Sen. Santiago,” he said.

She “will now we debating with a much greater body than the Philippine Senate,” Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III said, adding that he is saddened about the passing of Santiago.

Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who ran as vice-presidential candidate in the 2016 elections, said he joins the Filipino people in mourning the loss of “one of the finest leaders of our country, a very pillar of Philippine politics, the Iron Lady of Asia, a public servant, and a friend.”

“Senator Santiago was a woman who spoke out with great vigor on the issues that were of importance to the country. Her passing away is a great loss to the Philippines,” Sen. Richard J. Gordon said yesterday. He said Santiago was a model – through her intelligence, hard work and integrity – to emulate for young Filipinos aspiring for leadership positions.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri called the late senator a “legal luminary, and expert in constitutional law and a champion of human rights who inspired many, including myself, to render true and genuine service to our country.”

“She was one of the most brilliant and dedicated public servants of our time, having served in all three branches of the government. The Iron Lady of Asia, as she came to be known, was admired for her fearless leadership and unquestionable honesty and integrity,” he added.

Sen. Nancy Binay said Senator Santiago has distinguished herself in her decades-long service to the country. “Sen. Miriam – a brilliant legal mind, a loving wife and mother, and a public servant – would be missed,” she stressed.

Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV described Santiago as “an iconic public figure and certainly one of the most influential in recent memory.”

‘’I look up to Senator Miriam as a mentor and a friend. Her death is truly a great loss to our nation,’’ he added.

Sen. Leila de Lima said Santiago was a ‘’respected institution not only in the country but also in the international community.



(Manila Bulletin) Defensor Santiago(Manila Bulletin)

“She has personified the strength of women: To be a wife and mother, a success in her career, and a powerful social force for nation-building. In the midst of the political crisis that we have been experiencing as of late, her death is a sobering reminder that while our time on earth is fleeting, our service to our countrymen is eternal,” she said.

Her memory will continue to influence and inspire the current and next generation of Filipinos, said Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, cousin of former President Benigno Aquino III.

“At times larger than life, she was a true public servant who showed generosity and kindness to younger leaders like myself,’’ he said.

Senate Minority Leader Ralph G. Recto called Sen. Santiago an intellectual who not only set the benchmark on clarity of thought and convincing discourse but also in courage which she showed whether in pursuit of her advocacies for the people or the latter’s enemies.

‘’She was brains, beauty and balls,’’ he added. Recto remembers her as rarely cursing and never had invectives in her debating arsenal ‘’but she was able to demolish her opponents using language that was devastating yet most elegant.’’

“Philippine politics will not be the same without the staunch and feisty Miriam,” former Speaker and Quezon Rep. Feliciano Belmonte Jr. said yesterday, extending the House of Representatives’deepest sympathy and prayers to the family of late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago.

“We will miss her intelligence, wit and vast legal expertise which she has shared as university professor and earned for the country the distinction of being the first Asian elected judge to the International Criminal Court,” he said.

Deputy Speaker and Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu said the Lower Chamber joins the nation in mourning for “the loss of a remarkable parliamentarian.” “Her wit and humor will be truly missed. Our sympathies to the family,” he said.

Minority Leader and Quezon Rep. Danilo Suarez described Santiago as “loyal and dedicated public servant.” “We lost a pillar in the Senate,” he said.

Ifugao Rep. Teddy Brawner Baguilat said Santiago’s passing is the end of an era. “She was the most unforgettable of her generation… Love her or hate her, agree with her or not, her thoughts and her style of expression demanded respect,” he said.

Bayan Muna partylist Rep.Carlos Isagani Zarate lamented that the Iron Lady is gone. “But she had a well-ironed place in our history as a respected jurist, executive bureaucrat, legislator, international law expert, and, of late, a master par excellence in “hugot lines.”

Kabataan partylist Rep. Sarah Elago said: “We remember Sen. Miriam as a feisty senator who valiantly went against the tide and strongly defended the sovereignty of the Philippines in her many moves to call for the abrogation of lopsided deals with the United States, including the Visiting Forces Agreement and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement,” she said.

Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes P. A. Sereno and the members of the judiciary mourned with the nation yesterday the passing of former Sen. Santiago.

In a statement, the SC said: “The Supreme Court mourns with the nation the passing of former Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago, offers its prayers for comfort for her loved ones, and remembers her significant contributions to law: As scholar, professor, author, and lawmaker.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II yesterday described Sen. Santiago as an “indefatigable leader and public servant” as he extended his condolences to the family of the late senator.

In a text message to journalists, Aguirre regretted his failure to reconcile with Santiago before her death. In February 2012 during the impeachment trial of then Chief Justice Renato C. Corona, Aguirre covered his ears as Senator Santiago scolded the prosecutors. Aguirre was one the prosecutors tapped by the government in the impeachment proceedings at the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court.

Susan Ople, OFW advocate and one of the senatorial candidates that Sen. Miriam endorsed in the 2016 elections, said: “Perhaps, God wanted to raise the standards for His angels. Or divinity needed more pick-up lines. Whatever the reason, one of the country’s most loved senators is now gone. Senator Santiago has shown the spiritual endurance of a leader elected by heart, and adored by many. The Senate, and our lives, will be boring without her. But then, her laughter will echo through the ages to remind us to set the bar high, and higher, because there can never be another Miriam; but that shouldn’t stop us from constantly leveling up.”

“I never made it to the Senate but I made it to her very short list of personally endorsed candidates, and that alone was enough to make the entire political experience worthwhile. She will always be the gold standard for every aspiring senator,” she said.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has joined the nation in expressing its sadness over the untimely death of former Senator Santiago who once headed the immigration office.

In a press statement, the men and women of the agency said: “We will always remember the beloved senator as the feisty and fearless public servant who made controversial and brave statements, but never failed to charm the public with her witty, timely pickup lines.”

Sen. Miriam, who served as immigration chief under then President Corazon Aquino, directed raids against criminal syndicates, including the Yakuza, and championed the Alien Legalization Program, among many others.

BI rank and file employees said “we will say though that we are truly honored and blessed to have known her. She may depart from this earth, but she will always stay alive in the hearts and minds of the Filipino people whom she promised to serve ‘till her last breathe.” (With reports from Charissa M. Luci, Reynaldo Panaligan, Jun Ramirez)