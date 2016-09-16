Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems opens global service center for power plants in SE Asia

MANILA — Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) opened Friday a global service center (GSC) for thermal power plant operators centered in Southeast Asia, in Alabang, Muntinlupa City in Metro Manila.



The center will support the optimal operation and maintenance of thermal power plants, harnessing the latest information and communications technology (ICT) such as remote monitoring and MHPS’ extensive accumulated knowledge of thermal power system.

The center, which will commence operations this month, will also provide training to increase the expertise of clients’ maintenance and operations engineers.

The Alabang center is the third MHPS remote monitoring unit. The company put up the first global remote monitoring center in Takasago in Hyogo Prefecture in 1999 and another one in Orlando, Florida in 2001.

The global center in Manila will open with approximately 20 employees with excellent communication and technical skills from local group companies, with the aim of establishing a global network in the future.

“Communication is easy because Filipinos speak English well so we selected Metro Manila as the location for our global service center,” Takato Nishiwaza, MHPS President and CEO, said in an interview during the launch.

With the better solution that MHPS is offering, power plant operators could shorten downtime in their operations. Downtime means the time during which production is stopped, especially during setup for an operation or when making repairs.

“With the system, we could easily identify what is happening in the machines,” MHPS Executive Vice President Masao Ishikawa said.

“Therefore based on the data, we have lot of predictable items so we will know which items should be inspected in the priority. We could easily find the parts to be repaired or to be inspected so the total downtime can be reduced,” he said.

With the shortened downtime, plants could produce more power, which means more profit for customers, Ishikawa said.

Also incorporated in MHPS’ Philippine operation is transferring technology from Japan and developing new services designed to meet the needs of its Southeast Asian customers.

The center has three main functions. First is the service solution center, which will act as a “one-stop shop” for client needs, providing services such as management of maintenance parts and dispatch of emergency personnel.

The second is remote monitoring center, with the Manila-based support not only performing remote monitoring but also providing solutions for improving operations and maintenance based on early fault detection and optimized outage management as well as data collection and forecasting analysis.

It will also serve as a training center that features and operates a simulator to facilitate response training for various scenarios to enable client engineering teams to acquire advanced skills.

MHPS will use the global service center to offer comprehensive services to a wide range of operators, including remote monitoring, control, operation and maintenance and single-point centralized management optimized for every power plant.

This includes clients currently using generation equipment supplied by other manufacturers. The company will promote the enhancement of client asset value through achieving improvements in plant availability and efficiency.

Development efforts continue on an ICT platform that can significantly improve the operational efficiency of client facilities by tasking advantage of MPHS’ world-class R&D and product engineering capabilities and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.