Mitsubishi Motors marks 10 years of PH trainees

Tokyo – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announces that this month marks the tenth year since it started accepting Philippine trainees at its factories in Japan.

Since the first group arrived at the Mizushima Plant in October 2007, some 200 Philippine trainees have acquired technical skills at MMC’s factoriesin Japan including the Nagoya Plant. Currently some 70 trainees are undergoing training in Japan and the company intends to continue the program into the future.

The trainees are graduates from a technical college in the Philippines and spend up to three years in Japan acquiring the skills necessary to work on a vehicle production line. A member of the 8th group of trainees and in his third year in Japan, Wilbert Florida Lopez said, “I experienced much during the last two years, and particularly my experiences at MMC have been precious.” He added, “I hope to study hard and gain more skills and knowledge in my last year of the training.” Reymond James Manluyang Aquino, who started his training in Japan this month, said, “I am very grateful to Mitsubishi Motors for giving me this wonderful opportunity.I am going to work as hard as I can not only in my work but also in learning Japanese.”

Local subsidiary Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) recently had its application to join the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy Program (CARS) approved. In order to produce the Mirage and Mirage G4 small cars in line with the CARS program, MMPC is investing around P4.3 billion in plant and equipment, including about P2 billion in the construction of a new stamping shop facility. The new stamping shop is due to come into full operation in the first half of 2018.

MMC Chairman of the Board, President and CEO Mr. Osamu Masuko has said, “We wish to help in nurturing the Philippine automobile industry by providing assistance in the area of human resources, and to contribute to the growth of the country’s economy.”