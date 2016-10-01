 MMDA advises passing motorists to stay away from malls holding ‘sale’ promos | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
by MB Online
October 1, 2016 (updated)

Motorists are advised to stay away from vicinity of malls holding their respective pre-Christmas sale if they are just planning to pass through these areas.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority are advising motorist to avoid Congressional Ave. due to the ongoing sale at S&R which may cause heavy traffic in the area.

Since Christmas season is fast approaching, Malls and superstores are holding sale promotions.

S&R Members’ Treat sale is back starting Sept 30 until Oct 2. Same goes for Landers Superstore Balintawak, its surprise Super Crazy sale started September 28 until October 2.

Digital Walker, a retailer of premium gadgets and accessories is also having its Christmas sale at SM Megamall, Megatrade hall 3 with as much as 90% off from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

SM Department stores will be holding a 3-day sale at their branches in Aura, San Lazaro, Marikina, Dasmarinas, San Fernando, and Olangapo on September 30, Oct 1 and 2.