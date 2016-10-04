MMDA re-intensifies anti-littering, anti-jaywalking campaign

The days of litterbugs and pedestrians who want only disregard street regulations are numbered.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) launched the re-intensified enforcement of anti-littering and anti-jaywalking drive, deploying more than 100 personnel on the streets of the metropolis.

In a statement, MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos said the agency has upped the ante on operations on these discipline-driven programs.

“We want to continue to instill discipline among pedestrians and commuters alike. Following rules and regulations on the roads should be second nature to us all,” Orbos said.

He added that he wants the stringent implementation of the anti-littering and anti-jaywalking measures to ensure that pedestrians and commuters alike in Metro Manila follow the law.

A total of 440 were apprehended on Monday, 306 for anti-littering and 134 for anti-jaywalking.

More than the P500 fine, the MMDA is reminding the public of the stiff consequence of these violations as the names of violators will be forwarded to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for inclusion in its alarm list or red flag unless they pay the penalty for their infractions. Their names may also be included in the NBI’s hold departure order.

Last year, an overseas Filipino worker bound for Singapore was stopped by immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport because of an arrest warrant issued by a Makati Metropolitan Trial Court for failing to settle his anti-littering violation.

Orbos noted the alarming number of pedestrians who have run over and died while crossing busy thoroughfares such as Commonwealth Avenue, which earned the monicker “killer highway”.

Each anti-littering team consists of four spotters and an enforcer while the anti-jaywalking unit is composed of five enforcers, two of whom are armed with citation tickets.

The composite teams are augmented by members of the MMDA’s Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group. The group will be in designated fixed posts in Monumento, SM North, Cubao area, Ortigas district, Edsa-Taft, Guadalupe area and Coastal Road.