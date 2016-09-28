MMDA supports early Christmas break proposal

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has thrown its support to the proposal of Senator Grace Poe for an earlier Christmas break for students.

Senator Grace Poe (Photo courtesy of Ali Vicoy)

Tim Orbos, MMDA general manager, said he believes that Poe’s proposal would be beneficial to commuters and motorists traversing Metro Manila streets daily.

Based on their monitoring, Orbos cited that traffic is usually light because there is less vehicles on the road when students don’t have classes. “What’s one week or two weeks of students having an earlier vacation before the actual Christmas break.

It’s a big factor in alleviating traffic in the metropolis,” said Orbos.