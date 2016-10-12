MOA inked to hasten country’s local infrastructure development projects

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur - A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was inked between and among the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP), the stakeholders, and private sector to hasten infrastructure development projects and to improve public services in local government units (LGUs), according to Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Luis V. Singson.

MB File / MB.COM.PHl

Singson, the president of the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP), told Monday that upon the signing of the MOA at the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Napolcom Center, Quezon City on September 08, 2016, the Public Private Partnership for the People Initiative for Local Governments or LGU-P4 was immediately launched.

Singson said that among the officials present during the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) were DILG undersecretaries Emily Padilla and John Castriciones and the ranking officers of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

According to DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno, the LGU-P4 serves as the vehicle for private sector participation in the provision of infrastructure and social services that will be carried out by the local sector.

“This was conceptualized in support of President Rodrigo Duterte’s commitment promoting economic and social development with the help of all concerned stakeholders,” Sueno said.

For this part, Singson said that this is a big opportunity to tighten the economic foundation of the local government units.