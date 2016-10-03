Monday markets: Peso-dollar rate at P48.18; stocks up

The peso and the stock market edged higher today, October 3.

The Philippine peso–US dollar exchange rate at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEX) closed at P48.18, stronger than Friday’s rate at P48.50.

At the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reference exchange rate bulletin, the exchange rate was pegged at P48.48 to the greenback.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) closed 48 points (0.63%) higher at 7,677.73.

The all-shares index was also up 26.24 points (0.58%) at 4,559.48.