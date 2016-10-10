Monday markets: Peso, stocks in the red

Both the Philippine peso and the local bourse ended the first day of the trading week in the red Monday, October 10.

The Philippine peso ended sideways at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEX), finishing at P48.36 against the US dollar.

It was down by P0.06 from last Friday’s closing at P48.30.

Volume of trade reached US$299 million at the start of the week.

At the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Reference Exchange Rate Bulletin, the exchange rate was pegged at P48.34 to the dollar.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) dropped by 43.58 points or 0.57 percent to close at 7,534.71.

The broader all-shares index likewise fell by 0.33 percent or 14.82 points to 4,489.69.

Volume of trade reached 646.65 million, with value of trade at PHP4.99 billion.

Decliners outnumbered advancers at 103 to 60, while 53 closed unchanged.