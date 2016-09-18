More ASG hostages freed; govt claims no ransom paid

More hostages have reportedly been liberated from the clutches of the Abu Sayyaf group even as the government denied paying ransom for their freedom.

MB FILE – abu sayyaf flag

“They were able to recover other hostages. I don’t have details yet but that’s a welcome development,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said over government radio, citing information from Presidential adviser on the peace process Jesus Dureza.

Andanar said Dureza is expected to provide details about the recovery of the hostages, including the Norwegian national, over the weekend.

The Abu Sayyaf released Norwegian hostage Kjartan Sekkingstad last Saturday in Patikul, Sulu after almost a year in captivity. A hefty ransom was reportedly paid by the family secure his release. Initial reports also indicated that three Indonesians were also released by their Abu Sayyaf captors.

Andanar, meantime, asserted that the government has not and would not pay ransom in exchange for the freedom of kidnapped victims.

“I would like to reiterate the government maintains the no ransom policy. Now, if a third party or the family gave ransom, we don’t know about that,” he said.