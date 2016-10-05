More barangay leaders in illegal drugs – PDEA

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) expressed alarm at findings that more barangay officials are involved in the illegal drug trade in the last three years.

Reports gathered by the agency revealed that 65 barangay officials (six chairmen and 59 kagawads) were arrested for drug-related offenses in 2015. The figure is relatively higher than 2014.

“This is 18.18 percent higher than CY 2014 where 55 village officials (10 chairmen and 45 kagawads) were arrested for violating the anti-drug law. In 2013, 11 barangay captains and 29 barangay councilmen or 40 barangay officials were taken into custody,” said PDEA Director General Isidro S. Lapeña

He noted that the numbers have increased significantly each succeeding year.

This year, from January to October 2, 11 barangay chairmen and 40 barangay kagawads, or 51 barangay officials, were arrested for violation of Republic Act 9165, or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In the past two weeks, PDEA, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies arrested two barangay captains in Zamboanga Del Norte and Camarines Norte and four barangay kagawads in Lanao Del Sur, Romblon, Butuan City and Oriental Mindoro.

Lamberto Villa, a barangay chairman and suspected drug group leader was neutralized after he shot it out with lawmen in his house being utilized as a drug den in San Carlos City Pangasinan on Sept. 21.

“It is alarming that an increasing number of barangay officials are getting involved in illegal drug activities. It is a shame that they are the highest elected officials in their communities but they are the ones pushing illegal drugs, instead of taking care of the welfare of their constituents,” the PDEA chief said.