More Karen typhoon signals lowered as stronger storm looms

Tropical cyclone warning signals have been lowered as Typhoon Karen moved over the coastal waters off Pangasinan. But the storm looming over the Pacific has grown more intense before it even enters the country.

PAGASA has removed all storm warning signals two and three, with only the following places under signal number one:

TCWS #1: Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Zambales, Benguet and La Union

Typhoon Karen (international name: Sarika) has accelerated at 24 kph while still moving west northwest.

It was last spotted at 175 km west northwest of Dagupan, Pangasinan, with maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kph and gusts reaching 200 kph.

It is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) early Monday.

Stronger than ‘Karen’

PAGASA also continues to monitor the storm “Haima,” which has intensified into a severe tropical storm.

The weather bureau expects the new storm to be much stronger than typhoon Karen as it remains over the Pacific Ocean, weather forecaster Benison Estareja told DZMM radio.

Estareja added that the “Haima” might follow the same west northwest path of Karen, albeit targeting the northernmost part of Luzon.

The storm, to be named “Lawin” once it enters PAR on Monday, was last spotted at 1,575 km east of Visayas.