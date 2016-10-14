More personnel at Manila City Jail ordered after noise barrage

Following the noise barrage and protests of the inmates at Manila City Jail, the Department Interior and Local Government (DILG) ordered the dispatch of additional jail personnel there to avoid any untoward incidents.

MB FILE – Inmates at the Manila City Jail hold a noise barrage on the jail’s rooftop to denounce the decision of Warden Gerald Batnag to segregate detained drug suspects from the rest of jail population. Jail guards later forced the protesters back to their cells. (Ali Vicoy / Manila Bulletin) / MB.COM.PH

DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno, in his directive to Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Director Chief Supt. Serafin D. Barreto Jr., asked him to conduct follow-up prison inspection inside the jail facility.

“We have to show them [inmates] that we will not relent in our efforts to rid the country of illegal drugs, including in jail facilities. We do not tolerance such actions because there is a corresponding penalty if they will not abide by the rules,” he said.

Inmates at the Manila City Jail staged a noise barrage Thursday, October 13 to protest the segregation of inmates with drug-related cases, disbandment of gangs and dismantling of ‘kubol’ or makeshift houses inside.

Based on the report from Barreto and Manila City Jail Warden Supt. Gerald Bantag, the Batang City Jail members instigated the noise barrage.

The report noted that only the Batang City Jail inmates protested as other gangs like Sigue-Sigue Sputnik, Commando and other gangs followed the order.

