More rainy days seen in two regions

MANILA — Northern Luzon and Region VI will likely experience higher average number of rainy days during the 10-day period ending Sept. 20 (Tuesday) compared to other areas nationwide.

(MB FILE – Erwin G. Beleo)

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast for Region I, Region II and Cordillera Administrative Region – all comprising Northern Luzon – an average four to eight days with rain 0.1 mm or more.

Forecast rainfall can reach 25 mm to 200 mm in Region I as well as 50 mm to 150 mm in Region II and Cordillera Administrative Region, PAGASA data show.

For Region VI, PAGASA forecast 50 mm to 200 mm of rainfall.

PAGASA expects moderate to occasionally heavy rains andthunderstorms over the northern section of Luzon during the period’s latter part.

Remaining areas of the country will likely experience then partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of either isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, PAGASA also said.

Tropical cyclones, low-pressure areas and the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ are weather systems that’ll affect the country during the period.

Elsewhere, PAGASA said average number of rainy days during the 10-day period can reach two to six days in regions III. IV-B, VII and XI as well as Negros Island Region; one to four days in regions IV-A. VII. IX. X. XII and XIII, Metro Manila and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and zero to four days in Region V.

Highest rainfall range can reach 25 mm to 175 mm in Region IV-B, PAGASA data also show.

Extreme Northern Luzon has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall due to typhoon ‘Gener’ (international name ‘Malakas’), said PAGASA weather forecaster Buddy Javier.

He expects weather there to improve beginning this Sunday (Sept. 18), noting ‘Gener’ is moving northwards away from the country.

In its severe weather bulletin 12 released Saturday (Sept. 17), PAGASA said ‘Gener’ intensified further as it moved towards the northern boundary of Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

‘Gener’ packed maximum sustained winds of up to 175 kph near its center and gustiness of up to 210 kph, noted PAGASA.

PAGASA added ‘Gener’ will likely be 780 km north-northeast of Basco municipality in Northern Philippines’ Batanes province by Sunday – already outside PAR.