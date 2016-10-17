More roads for more vehicles

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines and the Truck Manufacturers Association issued early this week a report that sales surged to 261,370 units in the first nine months of 2016 up to September, up 26 percent from 206,284 sold in the same period last year. With three more months before 2016 ends, that total is expected to reach a record 370,000 behind the strong growth of the country’s economy, the two business organizations said.

It is good to read about indicators of strong economic growth such as this. But it comes at a time when we are wrestling with Metro Manila’s traffic problem. Where have all these vehicles been running all these nine months? And where will the ones expected to be sold in the next three months fit in the traffic that now hardly moves on city streets?

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Congress are now engaged in a wide-ranging discussion on proposals made by the DOTr for emergency powers to help it solve the traffic problem. On the same day, the automotive industry was proudly announcing its high sales, the House Committee on Transportation was slamming the DOTr for being a laggard in its assigned mission – to solve the traffic problem.

Catanduanes Rep. Cesar Sarmiento, chairman of the committee, said the DOTr appeared to be confused about its mandate, as it was asking for emergency powers – such as exemption from public bidding – for a host of projects in maritime and aviation, along with land transportation. The crisis assigned to the DOTr, he said, is not at seaports or airports. It is specifically the traffic in Metro Manila which is now also becoming a problem in Metro Cebu and Metro Davao.

Thus the committee is likely to recommend emergency powers only for land transportation, Congressman Sarmiento said. Most of the powers being sought by the DOTr, he added, do not need special congressional approval, as they can already be achieved by enforcing the department’s existing mandates and current laws.

It has been 14 weeks since the new administration took over and it has focused most of its energies on an anti-drugs campaign. Soon, we hope, it will be able to act forcefully on the traffic problem with the emergency powers it now seeks from Congress. It has already drawn up some short-term plans for Epifanio de los Santos Ave., including the removal of “window hours” previously allowed during the non-rush hours of the day.

There will be need for medium-term and long-term solutions, for which planning must now begin. These must include new infrastructures, new highways, bridges, overpasses and underpasses. Those 370,000 new vehicles this year need space in which to run and, considering the country’s steady economic growth, there will be another 370,000 units next year – and even more after that.