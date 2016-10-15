More Saturday flights cancelled due to Karen

Fifteen more Saturday (October 15) flights were cancelled as Typhoon Karen continues to bring heavy rains in different areas of the country.

Below is the list of cancelled flights:

PAL Express:

2P 2021 MNL-MBT (Manila to Masbate)

2P 2022 MBT MNL (Masbate to Manila)

Philippine Airlines:

PR 2022 MBT-MNL (Masbate to Manila)

PR 2084 MNL-BSO (Manila to Basco)

PR 2085 BSO-MNL (Basco to Manila)

Cebu Pacific:

5J 396 CGY-MNL (Cagayan to Manila)

5J 790 BXU-MNL (Butuan to Manila)

5J 980 DVO-MNL (Davao to Manila)

5J 482 BCD-MNL (Bacolod to Manila)

5J 490 BCD-MNL (Bacolod to Manila)

5J 974 DVO-MNL (Davao to Manila)

5J 5196 MNL-CYZ (Manila to Cauayan)

5J 5197 CYZ-MNL (Cauayan to Manila)

5J 504 MNL-TUG (Manila to Tuguegarao)

CEBGO:

DG 6114 WNP-MNL (Naga to Manila)

Typhoon Karen has intensified and continues to threaten Catanduanes and nearby areas.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has raised tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) #3 in Catanduanes; TCWS #2 in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Aurora and Northern Quezon including Polillo Island; TCWS #1 in Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate icluding Ticao and Burias Island, Rest of Quezon, Isabela, Romblon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, La Union, Benguet and Ifugao, and Northern Samar.

