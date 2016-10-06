More than 1 million sign petition for Marcos LNMB burial

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte — A petition for the late President Ferdinand Marcos to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB) has already gathered more than one million signatures.



(Ali Vicoy / mb.com.ph) MB FILE – This fenced area at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City is already being prepared for the burial of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos which had been set by President Duterte for September 18.(Ali Vicoy / mb.com.ph)

Before the presentation of the signatures to the Supreme Court today, a simple mass was held in front of the SC office to intercede for the former president’s burial.

The first half of the campaign was launched online a month ago through a Change.org petition, “#ilibingNa si President Ferdinand Marcos sa Libingan ng mga Bayani.”

On-ground efforts began on the same day, but were mostly revitalized in the past two weeks.

“The signatures gathered signify that there are numerous Filipinos who are in favor of the burial of the late President at the LNMB,” explained lawyer Hyacinth Rafael-Antonio, who received the signatures from the supporters as lawyer of the Marcos family.

James Caesar Ventura of the Sirib Ilokano Kabataan Association (SIKA) echoed this: “The signature campaign is to reiterate that there’s massive public backing and support for President Duterte’s decision to give a hero’s burial to the former president and World War II veteran.”

The campaign was spearheaded in parts of Metro Manila by groups like the Buong Bayan Magkaisa (BBM) Youth Movement and Friends of Imelda R. Marcos (FIRM).

The Supreme Court last month extended until October 18 its status quo ante order to stop President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to prepare the burial site as justices hear the petition from opponents of the hero’s burial for Marcos.