More than 300 dead in southern Haiti from hurricane

Hurricane Matthew killed more than 300 people as it smashed through southern Haiti, a senator from the region said Thursday.



(AFP / MB.COM.PH) Damaged houses can be seen after Hurricane Matthew smashed through Sous Roche in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti(AFP / MB.COM.PH)

Senator Herve Fourcand said that figure is still preliminary, as some areas hit by the powerful storm are still inaccessible.

Haiti’s southern peninsula was the hardest hit by the storm.

Fourcand disputed the official toll given by the government so far, which was 122. Earlier, Radio Television Caraibes put the toll nationwide at 264.