More than 50 celebrities in NCRPO’s drug list

At Camp Karingal in Quezon City, a reporter takes a smartphone snapshot of model Krista Miller, who was arrested on September 30 with six others for selling illegal drugs. MB PHOTO/FEDERICO CRUZ

More than 50 celebrities are now in the drug list of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde, NCRPO director, said more names were added as a result of confessions made by those arrested.

“Every time we make arrests, more names are being included because they were all telling us the persons they transact with,” said Albayalde.

He said more celebrities were implicated by former sexy stars Sabrina M. and Krista Miller, who were nabbed in separate drug busts by Quezon City police.

Albayalde refused to divulge the celebrities, but he revealed most names in the list were frequently mentioned in interrogations, including those of Sabrina M and Miller.