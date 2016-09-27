Motorists not exempted from UVVRP scheme still allowed to pass on 4 roads to NAIA

Once the Unified Vehicle Volume Reduction (UVVRP) scheme is implemented in Parañaque City on October 1, motorists who are not exempted from the said traffic program can still use four major thoroughfares leading to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Mar Jimenez, Parañaque City’s chief information officer, said local government enforcers will not apprehend violators passing through Macapagal Avenue, Roxas Boulevard, Airport Road and Manila International Airport (MIA) Road due to overlapping portions.

“Mayroon kasing mga overlapping portions dyan eh. Like sa Airport Road, merong part ng Pasay and Parañaque. The same is true for Macapagal and MIA roads. Sa Roxas Boulevard naman merong Manila, Pasay and Parañaque. (There are overlapping portions. Like in Airport Road, there are parts in Pasay and Parañaque. Same goes with Macapagal and MIA roads. In Roxas Boulevard, there are parts of Manila, Pasay and Paranaque),” Jimenez pointed out.