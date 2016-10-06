Move over, Bieber?

It looks like people have found a mini Bieber in Jacob Sartorious.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton thinks so. The 14-year old gained instant stardom via a famous music app Musical.ly where he lip syncs covers of popular songs.

With over 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, almost 6 million followers, and under a million Twitter followers, Sartorious is surely on his way to the top of the music industry.

In addition to these all, the teen released two of his own singles this year titled Sweatshirt and Hit or Miss which have both landed on the Billboard Hot 100 and on the Canadian Hot 100.

In June 2016, Sartorius signed with United Talent Agency, making him their first client whose primary platform is Musical.ly.He is also signed to T3 Music Group.

On October 2, 2016, Sartorius released his third single “All My Friends”.

Listen to his newest song titled All my Friends.

