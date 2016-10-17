Mt. Bulusan spews ash anew

Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon spewed ash anew on Monday morning, October 17, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The eruption from the volcano’s southeast vent, which lasted approximately 24 minutes, produced a dirty-white-to-grayish ash column a kilometer high.

Phivolcs attributed the minor phreatic eruption to the release of gas that built up inside.

A total of 24 volcanic earthquakes were recorded around Bulusan in the past 24 hours.

The precise leveling data obtained last August 16-25 indicated slight inflationary changes of the edifice relative to May 2016.

Alert level 1 remains in effect around Mount Bulusan, which means the volcano continues to exhibit “abnormal” activities.

Entry to the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone remains strictly prohibited due to the possibility of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

Authorities also advise people living within valleys and along river or stream channels, especially on the northwest part of the edifice, facing Juban town, to be vigilant against sediment-laden stream flows and lahar flow in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall.