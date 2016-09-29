‘Mud Men’ make rare foray outside Papua New Guinea

Wearing grotesque masks and with their bodies covered in grey clay, four “Mud Men” from the Asaro Valley in Papua New Guinea’s Eastern Highlands dance slowly in the mist, long bamboo tubes extending from their fingers.



PETER PARKS / AFP / mb.com.ph Asaro Mud Men from the Asaro Valley in Papua New Guinea’s eastern highlands perform, for the first time outside their home, their rituals for visitors at the Australian Museum in Sydney on September 29, 2016. The eerie show is traditionally intended to intimidate their enemies in the highlands of Papua New Guinea with the men donning masks and white clay on their bodies and elongating their fingers with bamboo, they perform a dance with the warriors holding bows and arrows.PETER PARKS / AFP / mb.com.ph

The ghostly dance took place not in their native Komunive village, but at the Australian Museum in Sydney on Thursday.

It was their first sojourn outside PNG to share their passion for crafting the “holosa” mud masks — considered as one of the key cultural traditions of the country’s remote highland region.

The masks have different origin stories from the late 1800s, the museum collections officer Yvonne Carrillo-Huffman told AFP. Some say they stem from the villagers’ desire to intimidate enemies with their macabre appearances.

The masks have evolved to become heavy and thick headdresses that can be worn for only a few minutes as part of brief cultural performances.

The rare appearance of the “Mud Men” outside PNG was part of the museum’s move to acquire several masks for its Pacific collection, Carrillo-Huffman added.

Jim Gahiye, 51, said he had been making the masks for several decades and sculpted up to 70 each year.

“One mask takes me four-and-a-half hours (to make),” he told AFP as he moulded one for the museum’s collection during his week-long visit to Sydney.

“I’m very happy because it’s my first time outside PNG.”