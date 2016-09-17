Multi-billion peso infra projects due in Caraga region next year

Butuan City – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has programmed P23 billion worth of infrastructure projects in 2017 in the Caraga region to help sustain and speed up its economic growth.

The DPWH budget allocation is so far the biggest since the Caraga region was created through Republic Act No 7901 on February 23, 1995.

Caraga region is made up of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Dinagat Islands and the cities of Butuan, Surigao, Bislig, Cabadbaran, Bayugan and Tandag.

Caraga Map (Photo courtesy of Google Map)

From its P16 billion budget in 2016, DPWH – Caraga has increased its budget proposal next year to P23,161,792,000.

“It means more projects and more areas for development that will reap economic gains for Caraga region,” said DPWH – Caraga Regional Director Engr. Danilo E. Versola.

P15,867,249,000 or 68.5 percent of the total proposed budget will be spent on road and bridge projects which is the top priority of the department identified as its major final output one (MFO1), Versola said.

Versola added that DPWH will continuously implement infrastructure projects including maintenance and repair of roads and bridges, flood control and water management systems, multi-purpose facilities and school buildings, which fall under local infrastructure categories.

For its Various Infrastructure Including Local Projects (VIILP), the programmed budget is P1,508,562,000 which is 6.5 percent, while the Local Infra Program (LIP) comprising will get P433,000.

It was also learned that the department will implement infra projects in the region under its Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) that will utilize about two percent of the total budget or P416,354,000 plus the budget under the Foreign Assisted Projects (P799,425,000).

“The government is serious in its bid to boost the economic developments especially in Caraga region by providing public infrastructure facilities that address the needs of the people, especially rural businesses and farmers,” Director Versola stressed.

Added to next year’s proposed budget are road projects leading to various tourism sites, one of the major economic drivers in the region, he added.