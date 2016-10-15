Munggo seeds for rainy season soon available – agri officer

SAN MATEO, Isabela – The agriculture office of this town said munggo seeds for the rainy season will soon be available.

Municipal Agriculturist Emiliano Camba said there are demonstration farms where the munggo for rainy season are planted and the harvest will soon be available to be planted by farmers in the town.

He said munggo that are usually planted by farmers are drought resistant but the new variety of munggo for rainy season will soon be available for farmers.

Camba said in the history of San Mateo in planting munggo, there are no munggo seeds variety for rainy season,hence, the munggo seed for rainy season will soon be out and be distributed to the farmers.

He said the town is experiencing two weather conditions, hot and rainy, and farmers must be provided with the right munggo seeds during the two weather conditions in order to continue gaining income.

San Mateo has been regarded as the country’s munggo capital.