Muslim women in Boracay urged not to cover their faces

AKLAN – There is a proposal for Muslim women in vacationing in Boracay to not be allowed to cover their faces while in public.

Boracay Island (Image by Ronald Jayme) mb.com.ph

Malay Town Councilor Nenette Aguirre-Graf said seeks to strengthen security measures at the country’s premier beach destination after the terrorist attack in Davao City earlier this month.

Aguirre-Graf said she is planning to ask Malay Mayor Ciceron Cawaling to issue an executive order similar to Davao City.

Last week, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio urged the citizenry to avoid wearing accessories that cover their face and the head.

This includes the burqa and the niqab, or veils worn by Muslim women to cover their faces. Only their eyes are visible.