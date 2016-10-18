N. Luzon along path of potential super-typhoon ‘Haima’ – PAGASA

By PNA and Ellalyn B. De Vera

Communities in Northern Luzon still reeling from the effects of typhoon “Karen” (international name “Sarika”) risk experiencing the brunt of typhoon with international name “Haima” which could intensify into a super-typhoon and make landfall in Cagayan province Thursday.

“We are not discounting such possibility so communities there must already prepare accordingly,” said weather forecaster Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Mendoza said Haima is still outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) but is heading toward the country, moving over Pacific waters where it continues to draw energy needed to intensify.

Citing the latest available data, Mendoza said Haima will enter PAR Monday afternoon, move northwestwards and make landfall this Thursday in Cagayan province.

Haima is forecast to move across the northern section of Northern Luzon and head toward the Ilocos area, he continued.

The onslaught of Haima will likely affect Batanes province group of islands and Babuyan Islands as well, he added.

‘Lawin’ enters

Once inside PAR, Haima will be called “Lawin.” “Aside from heavy rainfall, Haima will likely fan storm surges in Cagayan’s eastern coast,” Mendoza said.

Winds of 220 kph or more are also possible if Haima intensifies into a super typhoon.

Landslide, too, is likely since soil in some Northern Luzon areas are already saturated by Karen’s heavy rainfall last week.

PAGASA said Karen exited PAR at about 12 a.m. Monday. By 10 a.m. yesterday, the weather agency located Haima at 1,615 km. east of the Visayas, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kph and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

The bureau forecast Haima to move west-northwest at a faster 22 kph.

High pressure building up over the Chinese mainland will prevent Haima from veering northeast towards Japan, so this typhoon will head toward the Philippines instead, he noted.

“Historical records show tropical cyclones in the Pacific head toward and (make) landfall in the Philippines during this time of the year,” Mendoza added.

Today, PAGASA senior weather forecaster Jori Loiz said cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will be experienced over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Zambales, and Bataan.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

P2B damage to crops

In Central Luzon, typhoon Karen left in its trail over P2.1 billion of losses to agricultural crops.

Initial report by the Department of Agriculture (DA) showed that Tarlac sustained the most damage in palay at P1,047,968,255 followed by Nueva Ecija with P1,038,678,907. The other major damages were recorded in Aurora with P39,049,932; Bulacan, P11,366,395; and Pampanga with P4,338,644.

Aurora also sustained P149,700 damage in high value crops. DA Regional Director Andrew Villacorta said the department is doing its best to assist farmers affected by the flooding.

11,926 families displaced

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), meanwhile, in its Monday update said typhoon ‘Karen’ displaced 11,926 families in Regions 1, 2, 3, Calabarzon, and the Cordillera Autonomous Region (CAR) equivalent to 52,270 individuals.

Of this figure, 5,444 families or 24,693 are still seeking shelter at 316 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also reported that a total of 8,123 families or 39,934 individuals were preemptively evacuated from Regions 1, 2, 3, Calabarzon, and 5.

In Batangas, two persons – Maria Agnes San Pedro, 35, single, call center agent, and a resident of Quezon City and Mc Neil Zacarias, 25, from Nasugbu, Batangas were reported missing.

San Pedro was reportedly with her scuba diving instructor off the waters of Barangay Mainit, Mabini town Sunday morning. When her instructor Greg Abella, 31, signaled to go back to their boat, the victim failed to surface.

Zacarias, on the other hand was fishing in Barangay Bilaran River when he experienced cramps and drowned. His companions tried to save the victim but the strong current washed him away. (With reports from Franco G. Regala, Freddie G. Lazaro, Lyka Manalo, and Argyll B. Geducos)