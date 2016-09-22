NAIA Expressway Phase 2 finally open

NAIA Expressway Phase 2 which connects Macapagal Avenue in Pasay City to NAIA Terminals 1 and 2 in Paranaque can now be traversed. This 4-lane elevated expressway is said to reduce heavy traffic in the airport and cut travel time by at least 60%.

Its starting point is at the end of NAIA Expressway Phase 1 and stops at PAGCOR Entertainment City. This will also give entry to NAIA Terminals 1 and 2.

The last segment of this project that connects NAIA Terminals 1, 2, and 3 to the South Luzon Expressway will be completed before Christmas season.

The launch event was headed by Public Works Secretary Mark Villar who opened the expressway at 12:01 am, Thursday, September 22.

Total project cost reached P20.45 B.

Construction began in January 2014, and was initially projected to finish at October 2015 in time for the APEC Summit, but the project faced several several delays.

Secretary Villar promised the public that the Duterte administration is conscious of delivering its promises, and will set deadlines.

(Watch) NAIA Expressway



video uploaded by Better World Youtube