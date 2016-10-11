Natalie Portman shows off baby bump

A pretty-in-pink Natalie Portman showed off her baby bump while campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday, October 10.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the ‘Black Swan’ actress visited Clinton’s campaign office in Elkin’s Park, Pennsylvania.

She spoke before volunteers on the importance of registering for the November 8 elections. She had also campaigned for Clinton in three other events in Philadelphia.

Portman is pregnant with her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. Her eldest son, Aleph, turned five in June.