Nathalie goes daring in ‘Siphayo’



with Nathalie Hart and Elora Españo (FROM LEFT): JOEM BASCON, Allan Paule and Luis Alandywith Nathalie Hart and Elora Españo

Fil-Australian actress Nathalie Hart displays full frontal nudity in her movie “Siphayo (Dismay)” set for showing tomorrow in cinemas nationwide. Making her role more erotic is her having father-and-sons (played by Allan Paule, Luis Alandy and Joem Bascon) as lovers in the movie.

Multi-awarded director Joel Lamangan laid down his requirements for the role right from the start.

“Namangha ako sa ganda niya (Nathalie) but I told her that my major requirement from her is full frontal nudity. I explained to her why, and at first natigilan siya but after that initial hesitation, she did not have second thoughts doing it,” he said.

Nathalie confirmed this, adding “it’s a role of a lifetime” that she couldn’t pass up. “My character (named) Alice is complex and manipulative,” the budding actress said.

Also in the cast are Maribel Lopez and Elora Españo. Written by Eric Ramos and produced by BG Productions International, “Siphayo” is rated R-26 without cuts by the MTRCB. The movie will have its world premiere in New York this month.

• • •

A SCENE from ‘The Disappointments Room’

No rest for Dana

“The Disappointments Room” is a psychological thriller starring Kate Beckinsale as Dana, a woman looking for a fresh start. Together with her husband and their five-year-old son, she leaves the city life and moves into an old mansion in the countryside. The house badly needs a restoration, and it is the perfect project for Dana (an architect) as she moves on from a painful past.

Beckinsale saw the project as an opportunity to explore a character at a psychological crossroads. “The central theme of this woman who isn’t sure if she is going mad or if things are really happening to her was intriguing. D.J. Caruso wanted to take it in a direction where it was more than just a horror movie, which appealed to me. Dana has gone through trauma, but she keeps showing up for her life, and it’s a brave thing to do.”

“The Disappointments Room” also stars English stage actor Mel Raido as Dana’s husband, and Duncan Joiner as their son.

Distributed by Viva International Pictures and MVP Entertainment, it opens in Philippine cinemas tomorrow.

• • •

