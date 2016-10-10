Nationwide ban on smoking looms this month – DOH

An executive order (EO) that will impose a nationwide ban on smoking is expected to be signed this month by President Duterte.

Health Secretary Pauline Jean Ubial disclosed that the President is expected to come out with the EO this month.

“The President will already sign that EO, probably within October,” she stated, noting that the draft EO is essentially replicating the ordinance being implemented in Davao City since the time of Duterte as mayor.

“What is being done in Davao is set to be done nationwide,” the DOH chief stressed.

Under the EO, all public places will be 100 percent smoke-free.

“There will be no smoking in public places anymore, whether indoor or outdoor. Parks, bus stations, and even in vehicles. All these are considered public places,” the health secretary added.

Meanwhile, Ubial said the Department of Health (DOH) will make a strong push for Congress to amend the existing Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003 or Republic Act 9211, noting that only by amending RA will they be able to eliminate other contentious tobacco control policies.