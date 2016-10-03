NBC drops plans for mail-order bride sitcom amid protests

LOS ANGELES — NBC says it has dropped plans for a sitcom about a widower who orders a mail-order bride from the Philippines.

NBC | mb.com.ph

Protests had greeted the network’s decision last week to develop “Mail Order Family,” with an online petition drawing more than 12,000 signers as of Saturday.

In a statement, NBCUniversal said it bought the comedy pitch with the understanding it would tell creator Jackie Clarke’s real-life experience of being raised by a “strong Filipina stepmother.”

The writers and producers have “taken the sensitivity to the initial concept to heart” and won’t move forward with the project, the network said.

Gabriela USA, a women’s rights group, circulated the anti-show petition on Moveon.org. The group said the mail-order bride industry exploits and traffics in poor women and condemns NBC for “making light” of the issue.