NDF allows Jalandoni to resign, makes Tiamzon panel member

Oslo, Norway – The National Democratic Front (NDF) announced Wednesday night that it has accepted the resignation of Luis Jalandoni as chairman of its peace panel, replacing him with vice chairman Fidel Agcoaili just hours before the start of the second round of peace negotiations here.

“The national leadership of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines has granted the long-standing request of Comrade Luis G. Jalandoni to resign as the chairman of the NDFP negotiating panel,” the NDFP said in a statement.

The rebel group said it was bringing in former Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) chairman Benito Tiamzon as member of the panel.

The re-organization was announced in a hastily called press conference at the Holmen Fjordhotel that was attended by Jalandoni, Agcaoili, Tiamzon, and Chief Political Consultant CCP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison.

The other members of the NDF peace panel are Connie K. Ledesma, the chair of the NDF special office for the protection of children, NDF representative for Nordic countries Asterio Palima, and Juliet de Lima Sison.

The NDF said Jalandoni, 81, had long been asking that he be allowed to resign. He will, however, stay as senior adviser of the panel.

“I have been asking to resign since 11 years ago. I am 81 now. It’s time for younger ones to take over the function of chairmanship,” Jalandoni said.

Agcaoili said he will find the panel chairmanship “a challenging job.”

“I find it difficult to take over the role (of chairman), but I will do my best,” he said.

The changes in the composition of the NDF peace panel came just hours before the start of the second round of talks which will focus on the declaration of joint ceasefire and the release of the remaining political prisoners, among others.

TRUST

Meanwhile, Royal Norwegian Government (RNG) Ambassador for the Philippine peace process Elisabeth Slattum expressed confidence that the second round of the negotiations between the Philippine Government (GRP) and the National Democratic Front (NDF) would be able to sustain the momentum of a historic first round of talks held here last August.

In an exclusive interview with the Manila Bulletin Wednesday, Slattum said the “trust between the two negotiating panels remains high” on the eve of the talks Thursday at the Holmen Fjordhotel here.

Participants to the talks arrived here Wednesday noon, in time for the opening of the talks Thursday morning.

“(The second round) will be made more promising by the meetings in Manila (between the GRP and NDF) which we also attended,” said Slattum citing the gains of the Manila negotiations last September for the possible declaration of a bilateral ceasefire and the composition of a Joint Monitoring Team (JMT) that will oversee the truce.

RNG acts as the official third party facilitator between the GRP and NDF in a bid to broker the end of the 47-year-old insurgency considered the world’s longest-running insurgency.

Slattum’s optimism over developments in the Philippine peace process came after the RNG’s efforts to help negotiate peace in Colombia between the government and FARC rebels went to naught when Colombians voted against the adoption of a peace deal in a referendum.