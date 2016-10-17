NDRRMC: No LGUs yet under state of calamity after Karen

PERILOUS CROSSING – Evacuees cautiously try to cross rampaging waters and mud that had taken over a road in Sitio Bagting in Galadon, Nueva Ecija, Sunday. Typhoon ‘Karen’ spawned a landslide in a nearby mountainous region that caused the massive flooding in the province. (Camille Ante)

There are still no declarations of state of calamity by local governments in the wake of Typhoon Karen’s impact in northern and central Luzon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In a press briefing at Malacañang Monday morning, October 17, NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said that he received feedback from local governments hit by the typhoon that their situation remains “manageable.”

He also shared President Rodrigo Duterte’s marching orders to fast-track delivery of services.

As to the three reported fatalities due to the typhoon, Jalad said they are still validating whether the deaths were storm-related.

On red alert

In a separate briefing in Quezon City, NDRRMC spokesperson Romina Marasigan said the agency remains on red alert status as recovery efforts continue in storm-hit areas.

Marasigan said power supply restoration is ongoing in some areas, as well as clearing operations to reach isolated areas such as those in Catanduanes and Nueva Vizcaya.

Based on data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), some 5,077 families or 22,013 persons remain in 254 evacuation centers out of the 8,123 families preemptively evacuated.

A total of 17,052 families or 75,461 persons from 489 barangays in regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, V​ and CAR have been affected, the DSWD data said. Of the affected persons, 1,379 were stranded at ports in Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Masbate and Sorsogon.

It also reported 943 damaged houses in regions I, II, V, and CAR, 905 of which were partially damaged and 38 totally damaged.

Preparing for ‘Lawin’

The NDRRMC also said it has begun preparations in anticipation of typhoon “Haima,” which is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility Monday afternoon and will be locally named “Lawin.”

NDRRMC’s Jalad said they are anticipating that “Lawin” will be much stronger than “Karen.”

The incoming typhoon was last seen at 1,265 km east of Visayas, moving west northwest at 22 kph en route to extreme northern Luzon.