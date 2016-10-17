Nearly P14M of marijuana from two plantations destroyed

Nearly P14 million worth of marijuana were destroyed in a joint anti-illegal drugs operation at two big marijuana plantations in Loreto, Agusan del Sur on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.

Shown in photos are the elements of Agusan del Sur Police Provincial Office, Loreto Municipal Police Station and Army’s 26th Infantry Battallion who swoop down in a Marijuana plantation and destroyed more than P13 million worth of Marijuana plants at the outskirts of Purok Bagul, Sitio Mactan, Barangay Kasapa 1, Loreto, Agusan del Sur on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Photo courtesy of PRO 13-RPIO) | mb.com.ph

The Philippine Army’s 26th Infantry Battalion (26th IB) and Loreto Municipal Police Station (MPS) discovered the two sites of marijuana plantation on the outskirts of Sitio Mactan in Barangay Kasapa 1.

They initially uprooted 29,000 fully grown marijuana plants from the first site and 26,100 marijuana plants from the second site.

The owners of the plantation remain undetermined.

The 54,600 fully grown marijuana had an estimated value of P13, 775, 000.00, said Chief Supt. Rolando B. Felix, regional director of Northeastern Mindanao Police Regional Office 13 (PRO 13).

He said the troops carried out the raid after validating the information about the propagation of marijuana plants in town of that same province.

The confiscated marijuana plants were later burned.