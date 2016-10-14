Nenaco to Udenna: Show proof of acquisition

Negros Navigation Co., Inc., (NENACO) is asking the Uy family holding firm Udenna Corporation for proof that it has acquired a substantial stake in the company before it can get representation in its board of directors.

In a press briefing, NENACO Corporate Secretary representative Lorenzo Tanlu said that while Udenna has announced its acquisition of about 21 percent of 2Go, it has yet to show documents and reports to prove this.

He noted that their partner KGL Investment B.V. has yet to inform them formally about the sale of its interest to the Uy group of the Phoenix Petroleum Corporation.

KGL has a 40 percent stake in KGLI-NM Holdings Inc., a joint venture with NENACO that has a 60 percent stake in NENACO. In turn, NENACO has an 88.31 percent interest in 2Go Group.

NENACO legal counsel Lorna Kapunan added that, if KGL has indeed sold out of its partnership with Negros Navigation, the sale is deemed a breach of contract under their joint-venture agreement for KGLI-NM Holdings Inc.

Tanlu said their strategic investor, a Kuwaiti firm based on the Netherlands, has not confirmed nor denied the report that it has sold its stake to Udenna.

However, Udenna has claimed that it has acquired a 31 percent beneficial ownership by buying the stake of KGL Investment in KGLI-NM Holding, Inc.

“We’ve asked them after Mr. Uy sent a letter asking that the two directors of KGL Investment be replaced by himself and his lawyer,” said Tanlu.

Tanlu said Negros Navigation needed to get the confirmation from KGL Investments already as clients and other partiers are already asking.

Kapunan said they need to see the documents such as a shareholders agreement or a deed of sale. The sale also needs to be reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the Philippine Competition Commission since they Udenna is a competitor in the shipping and logistics business.

She noted that the lack of notice raises the issue of transparency of the sale and can be considered a breach of agreement between parties.