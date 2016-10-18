Neri Naig and Chito Miranda’s baby’s name is…

Mother-to-be Neri Naig-Miranda finally revealed the name of her child with Chito Miranda, and it’s…Alfonso III.

The name is taken from Chito’s real name, Alfonso II.



Naig proudly showed off her baby bump in a series of Instagram post, where she also revealed the name of her first child with Miranda.

She’s due to give birth within two weeks time.

“In two weeks, pwede ka nang lumabas, baby ko. Basta kung kelan ka ready…. kaya natin ‘to. I love you, Baby Alfonso!” she captioned one post.

“Paaraw at swimming with Baby Alfonso.” reads the other.

Last week, Neri shared photos of her simple and relaxed maternity shoot with Nice Print Photography.



