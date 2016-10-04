Netflix Challenge: Catch-up with your favorite series

Everyone knows the feeling of anticipation while waiting for a new season of your favorite TV series to drop. What’s even greater torture though, is not having enough time to re-watch the past season just before the new ones arrive on cable.

But there’s no need to be overwhelmed, catching up might be easier than you think. It just takes some planning and a little help from Netflix.

The chart shows the TV series on Netflix which you might want to complete before the new season comes in and how you can catch up in just a few days. Aside from Blacklist Season 4 which started showing on AXN earlier this week, the upcoming new seasons on October 6 are Arrow Season 5 on Jack TV and Teen Wolf Season 6 on Sony Channel and on October 8, Vampire Diaries on ETC.

And once you’ve binged-watched on all of these, Netflix is definitely sure that you are suit up for the new season of some of your favorite TV series.