Netizens beware: avoid these sites with red flag

A media watchdog has released a list of websites it deemed unreliable amid the proliferation of sites that spread dubious information or propaganda.

The Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR) listed the websites based on four criteria: websites with no identification, news created from aggregated content that has not been verified, article submission news sites and news trending sites.

It underscored the rise of websites with biases for politicians or advocacies, as well as sites aggregating or reposting news from other sources, due to the ease of creating websites with content management systems.

CMFR also warned about the credibility of content from sites claiming to be “news providers” but only rely on trending or viral posts.

It gave as an example the viral photo of a nine-year-old girl supposedly raped and murdered in the Philippines that was later debunked with proof that the photo was taken in Brazil.

The organization found the websites that posted the said story—Trend Titan, News Info Learn, Public Trending, News Today, and Politiko.com among others—have not yet removed or edited it.

CMFR noted that some of the sites “provide an excuse from possible errors, warning users with a disclaimer that their content has not been verified and is likely to be unreliable.”

It also listed Filipino satirical websites, which post outright mockery or parody of a given subject but some netizens misconstrue and share as verified fact.

These are The Adobo Chronicles, Eritas Times, So, What’s News, Mosquito Press and Agila News.

CMFR reminded the public to “read and be critical” of these websites, warning that “sharing misinformation through social media can actually lead to the dumbing down of large numbers of people, and contribute to the further deterioration of democratic discourse.”

Data from the Asia Digital Marketing Association show that out of the Philippines’ more than 44.2 million internet users, 94 percent have social media accounts.