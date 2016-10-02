New app taps youth as “buddies” in peace process

PeaceBOC | play.google.com | mb.com.ph

A new mobile app that aims for the youth’s awareness of and involvement in the ongoing peace process has been launched.

The PeaceBOC (Peace Buddies Organizing for Change) app, which targets millennials, provides updates on the government’s peace initiatives and has a built-in crowdsourcing campaign called “The President’s Peace Challenge.”

In the campaign, peace-loving individuals can post their self-recorded videos where they share their insights about the peace process under the theme “Tayo ang Pagbabago, Tayo ang Kapayapaan.”

The app is now available for download on Android devices.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) launched the app during the closing ceremony of the 2016 National Peace Consciousness Month on Friday, September 30, at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

“The new generation has provided a new approach in communicating peace and this is very exciting because we get our inspiration from the young and the support they give us will help us get through this difficult work we are undertaking together,” said presidential peace adviser Dureza.

In the same event, OPAPP signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of the Philippines (UP) for its technical support in the ongoing peace negotiations between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front (NDF), the political arm of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

“UP will provide expertise to the table to bring consensus points in very contentious issues that we are going to tackle,” Dureza explained.

The peace talks will resume on October 6, focusing on the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER), which is most commonly described as the ‘heart and soul’ of the peace process.