New Cebu container port project nears approval

Consolacion, Cebu — The proposed P9.2-billion New Cebu International Container Port (NCICP), to be built in this town is edging closer to being approved.

The Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee (ICC-Cabcom) has approved the project of the Cebu Port Authority. The project now only needs the final go-signal from the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Cebu City Map(Photo courtesy of Google Map)

The project was under study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency 16 years ago and reviewed by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (Koica).

The NCICIP proposed to build a new port on 25 hectares of reclaimed land in Consolacion.

The present Cebu International Port (CIP) occupies 14 hectares. When the transfer is complete, it will be converted into a port for international cruise lines.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, who is also the ICC-Cabcom chair, described the project as a modern international container port facility designed to sustain Cebu’s development.

Funding will be sourced through official development assistance as recommended by Koica.

In Mandaue City, the local development council has approved a P224.5-million annual investment plan (AIP) for 2017. Mandaue Mayor Gabriel Luigi Quisumbing said the plan lists projects needed in the preparation of the annual budget.

Quisumbing said the investment plan will be discussed by the members of the finance committee before finalizing the budget proposal for deliberation by the city council.

Funds for the projects will come from the 20 percent share of the city in the Internal Revenue Allotment amounting to P140,695,309.60.

The development fund will be spent on health care services, social welfare services and development projects, water facility projects, local economic development project for agriculture, barangay development projects, concreting of barangay roads and municipal streets, and construction of new public markets.

Under the 2017 AIP, P109 million will go to road opening, drainage and concreting of various roads and P22.1 million to purchasing a relocation site for fire victims and informal settlers.