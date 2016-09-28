New Eagle cement plant to break ground in Davao

A new Eagle cement plan will break ground in Davao on October 20, 2016. The $300-million cement manufacturing plant will be capable of producing 2 million tons or 50 million bags per year.



(Photo courtesy of constructionphilippines.com/Manila Bulletin) Eagle cement logo(Photo courtesy of constructionphilippines.com/Manila Bulletin)

Ramon S. Ang, owner of Eagle Cement Corp. and president/chief operating officer of San Miguel Corporation (SMC), stated that the new cement plant will help boost production and meet increasing demand from robust infrastructure activities in and outside of Metro Manila.

The businessman added that the project is part of the corporation’s initiative to help support the country’s growth while strengthening its position in the industry.

Davao — which Ang identified as a “key growth area for the Philippines” — is also home to SMC’s beer subsidiary San Miguel Brewery Inc.’s Davao Brewery, and the corporation’s power subsidiary, San Miguel Global Power Holdings Inc.