New EO taps military camps to set up more drug rehab centers

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the creation of an inter-agency task force to set up and maintain drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation centers (DATRC) in the country.



Under Executive Order No. 4, signed Tuesday, October 11, the task force is enjoined to establish rehab centers in military installations nationwide to augment the 16 government drug rehab centers now operating.

The Department of Health (DOH) is tasked to operate and maintain all these DATRC.

The EO noted that the growing number of drug offenders who surrendered since the Duterte administration launched its war on drugs—now more than 700,000—would congest the present DOH-accredited rehab centers.

The goal is for the task force to establish and support at least one DATRC in every province, coordinate with accredited private rehab centers already present, and determine the availability of community-based rehab programs—all in cooperation with local government units.

The task force shall be chaired by the interior secretary, with the health secretary and chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board as vice chairpersons.

Also comprising the task force as members are the secretary of social welfare and development, budget and management secretary, director-general of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and a representative of the Office of the President.

The defense secretary and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff will also sit as members to coordinate with the DATRC in military installations.