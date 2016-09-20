New exhibit invites ‘Avatar’ fans to visit Pandora in person

20th Century Fox shows the characters Neytiri, right, and Jake in a scene from the 2009 movie ‘Avatar.’ As astronomers debate whether it would be a good idea to send signals into the universe to look for extra-terrestrial life, in science-fiction movies, aliens sometimes come in peace — and often do not. (AP Photo/20th Century Fox, File)

Fans of the film “Avatar” can now experience Pandora in person.

The “Avatar: Discover Pandora” exhibition will open in Taiwan in December before traveling the world next year.

Fox Consumer Products said Monday the exhibit will feature flora and fauna from the fictional planet as well as interactive experiences with its indigenous population, the Na’vi.

“Avatar: Discover Pandora” will be on view in Taipei for three months. Future destinations for the exhibit have not been announced.