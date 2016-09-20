New exhibit invites ‘Avatar’ fans to visit Pandora in person
Fans of the film “Avatar” can now experience Pandora in person.
The “Avatar: Discover Pandora” exhibition will open in Taiwan in December before traveling the world next year.
Fox Consumer Products said Monday the exhibit will feature flora and fauna from the fictional planet as well as interactive experiences with its indigenous population, the Na’vi.
“Avatar: Discover Pandora” will be on view in Taipei for three months. Future destinations for the exhibit have not been announced.