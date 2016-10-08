New IPP to lift geographic restrictions on projects

The Board of Investments (BOI) is planning to lift the geographic restrictions on preferred industries listed on the current Investment Priorities Plan (IPP) as well as adopt a broader definition of manufacturing to build scale in light of the huge domestic market.

Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, who is also BOI managing head, said at the Philippine Business+Study Launch and MOU Signing event, that these changes will be incorporated in the upcoming 2017-2019 Investment Priorities Plan (IPP).

While the BOI, which is the main agency in charge of the formulation of IPP, is still consulting industry players, Rodolfo already said that the planned IPP will adopt a broader definition of manufacturing in an effort to build domestic capacities to serve strong domestic demand and create more jobs.

Rodolfo cited two priority areas in the current IPP, tourism and agribusiness, as the more prominent listing where the new IPP may lift their locational restriction.

Under the current guidelines on agribusiness, commercial poultry and livestock production and processing facilities are only allowed in Mindoro, Palawan, and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Investments outside of these areas are no longer entitled to incentives granted under the IPP.

In the case of tourism, the current IPP does not grant incentives anymore to projects located in Metro Manila area.

“We’re coordinating with the Department of Tourism to lift the geographic restriction on hotels,” he said.

Rodolfo further noted on the demise of domestic industries such as the manufacture of home appliances like television and all other white line products, which are now mostly imported even if there is a big domestic market.

By easing geographic location requirement, Rodolfo said, there will be more manufacturing companies that will be enticed to locate in the country. The first draft of the IPP is expected to come in two weeks’ time, he said.

Investments are still welcomed in areas subject to geographic restrictions but they will not be entitled to incentives.

With more local demand for tourism facilities and the revival of the manufacturing sector and strong domestic demand, lifting of these locational restrictions will enable to build capacities of local industries.

“We should take advantage of the big local market,” he said.

It can be recalled that locational restrictions had been resorted to by BOI in an effort to build and protect investors because of poor demand and to spread development in specific locations. But since there is now huge domestic demand like in tourism and manufacturing sector, the BOI has to lift this restriction to build production scale.

Most of the projects registered with the BOI are those that cater only to the domestic market. Export-oriented projects are usually registered with the Philippine Export Zone Authority. Projects listed on the IPP are entitled to income tax incentives and other non-fiscal perks granted to investors.