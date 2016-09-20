New shake drill set for Sept 28
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) will hold a nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill on September 28 to prepare citizens for the “big one”.
The next big earthquake is projected to be as strong as 7.2 magnitude that will shake the West Valley Fault, which runs across Cavite, some cities in Metro Manila, Marikina, and Laguna.
The center of the drill will be at Binan, Laguna, where a portion of the West Valley Fault is located.
If ever Metro Manila is “paralyzed” during an earthquake aftermath, Region 4A will be an emergency operation center.
The drill will involve practice scenarios like crumbling buildings and car accidents. NDRRMC will impart proper measures on what to do if such incidents occur.
Public schools, government offices, and private organizations will participate in the activity.
NDRRMC encourages the citizens to participate in their “pagyanig challenge”. Just post a picture or video doing the ‘duck, cover, and hold’ on day of the drill and tag @civildefensePH, with a hashtag #pagyanig.