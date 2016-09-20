New shake drill set for Sept 28

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) will hold a nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill on September 28 to prepare citizens for the “big one”.

A Grade 2 pupil at the Cebu City Central School cries when she realized that she is lost after having been separated from her classmates and teacher during the Nationwide Earthquake Drill yesterday, Wednesday, June 22. The Office of Civil Defense had recommended that the school go through another earthquake drill after it had failed to observe such requirements as immediate response, crowd decongestion, evacuation plan, and a command structure. (Juan Carlo de Vela)

The next big earthquake is projected to be as strong as 7.2 magnitude that will shake the West Valley Fault, which runs across Cavite, some cities in Metro Manila, Marikina, and Laguna.

The center of the drill will be at Binan, Laguna, where a portion of the West Valley Fault is located.

If ever Metro Manila is “paralyzed” during an earthquake aftermath, Region 4A will be an emergency operation center.

The drill will involve practice scenarios like crumbling buildings and car accidents. NDRRMC will impart proper measures on what to do if such incidents occur.

Public schools, government offices, and private organizations will participate in the activity.

NDRRMC encourages the citizens to participate in their “pagyanig challenge”. Just post a picture or video doing the ‘duck, cover, and hold’ on day of the drill and tag @civildefensePH, with a hashtag #pagyanig.